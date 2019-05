A man drowned in a river at Gambhir Brahmana village of Manjakote tehsil in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Mukhtar son of Mohammad Bashir of Niaka Panjgrian village, drowned in Suktoh river.

An official said that his body has been fished out from the river and brought to Rajouri hospital for medico-legal formalities.