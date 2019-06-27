Kashmir
June 27, 2019

Man falls to death while digging well in Baramulla, three others injured

A man died and three others were resuced in serious condition after they fell inside a well in north Kashmir’s Baramulla village on Thursday.

Four members of a family were digging a well in Khaitangan village of Baramulla when suddenly a rope they were holding broke down. As a result, all four of them fell inside the well.

Immediately, family members and neighbours resuced them and took them to nearby hospital where one of them Ghulam Mohammad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather was declared brought dead while there others were admitted in critical condition.

A police officer also confirmed the incident to GNS and said that the man died due to suffocation when they were digging a well.

The officer said that the other three injured were hospitalised and are said to be stable.

The officer identified them as Firdous Ahmed Rather son of Abdul Ahad Rather, Mashook Ahmed Rather son of Abdul Ahad Rather and Abdul Ahad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather all residents of Khaitangan Baramulla.

