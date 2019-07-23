Man found dead in orchard in Bijbehara

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A man was found dead in an orchard in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A police official identified the deceased as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, 40, son of late GhulamQadirBhat of Wopzan-Herpora.

He said the body was found in an orchard in Wopzan village. Bhat was a farmer by profession.

His body was taken to a hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death. Some locals claimed that the body had a mark similar to that of a bullet shot.