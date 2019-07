Also Read | Amid protests, Sopur man laid to rest

The body of a man was recovered from an orchard in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Reports said that the body of Nazir Ahmad Bhat (40), son of Late Gh Qadir Bhat, resident of Wopzan- Herpora, was found today in an orchard in Wopzan.

Bhat was reportedly a farmer by profession.

His body was taken to a hospital for post mortem, said an official.