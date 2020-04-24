Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:59 AM

Man held for issuing fake movement passes

UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:59 AM
Police on Friday said it arrested a man from Sopore town of north Kashmir after he was found issuing movement passes by fudging signature of district magistrate Baramulla. A police official said following a tip off that the man, a resident of Kralteng village of the town, was issuing movement passes by scanning original movement pass and subsequently fudging signature of district magistrate, a team of policemen rushed to the area and the culprit was arrested.

He said a case (FIR No 42 of 2020) has been registered in police station Sopore and investigation taken up.

