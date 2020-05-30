Man held for posting 'objectionable content' on Facebook

Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man here for posting objectionable content on Facebook.

An official said the man, a driver by profession, hailing from Bali village of this district posted “some objectionable photographs” on Facebook which were of “highly sensitive in nature and posed a threat to peaceful atmosphere.”

Taking immediate note of the matter, the official said police registered a case in Kalakote police station under sections 153, 153-B IPC.

The official said subsequently the accused identified as Muhammad Irshad of Balli village of Kalakote was arrested.