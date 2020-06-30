'Man held with contraband substance from Tangmarg'

Police on Tuesday said it arrested a man from tangmarg area here and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police official said during a naka laid at Ferozpora, Tangmarg the man was arrested with “charas like substance.”

The official said during checking of the man, who was travelling in a sumo (Registration No JK07- 0253) charas-like substance weighing around 336 grams was recovered from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom identified the accused as Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, of Khemanderpora, Tangmarg.

He said a case (FIR NO 88) under section 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered in the police station Tangmarg and investigation taken up.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said a statement. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”