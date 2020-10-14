Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 3:03 PM

Man injured after army vehicle hits minibus in Ganderbal, locals protest

Protesters block Srinagar-Leh highway, demand action against erring driver
A protest was held in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday after an army vehicle hit a minibus, leaving a civilian injured.

As per news agency KNO, Muhammad Maqbool Khan of Hariganiwan Kangan was injured after the minibus (bearing registration number JK16-5587) he was travelling in was hit by an Army vehicle in Hariganiwan area.

The injured was shifted to SKIMS Soura from sub-district hospital Kangan for further treatment, said the report while quoting sources.

Quoting witnesses, the report said that the locals hit the streets and staged a protest against the Army following the incident.

They also blocked Srinagar-Leh road and demanded action against the driver. The protest was going on when this report was being filed.

A police team, it added, has reached the spot and are investigating the whole incident

