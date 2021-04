Two shops were damaged and an owner suffered minor injuries after an over speeding tractor crashed into the two shops in Frisal area of Yaripora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that plant medicines stored in the shops worth lakhs were also damaged in the incident.

The injured shop owner has been identified as Arshid Ahmad Hajam, who jointly owns the two shops with one Mohammad Amin Bhat, both residents of Frisal.