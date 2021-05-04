Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 2:10 AM

Man injured during scuffle in Handwara battling for life at SKIMS

An official said that the incident took place Monday evening after the injured was hit with a stick by his cousin brother.
Representational Image [Source: Vectors from Pixabay]

An inter-family scuffle on a piece of land led to serious injuries to a person in Humpora Kralgund area of Handwara.

The injured was identified as Khursheed Ahmad Wani, son of Muhammad Ahsan Wani of Humpora Kralgund.

An official said that the incident took place Monday evening after the injured was hit with a stick by his cousin brother.

“Initially, the two families had a verbal argument regarding a land dispute that turned into a scuffle,” he said. “The person’s cousin assaulted him, injuring him critically.”

The injured was immediately shifted to a nearby health center at Langate where, after getting primary treatment, he was referred to District Hospital Handwara for advance treatment.

However, the doctors here, after seeing him in a critical condition, referred him to SKIMS Soura where his condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Police arrested four persons including the main accused.

