A 30-year-old man was critically injured in an attack by a wild bear in this central Kashmir district on Wednesday.

An official said the incident took place forest area of Beerwah. The injured was identified as Bashir Ahmad Chohan, son of Momud-din Chohan of Zogu Kharian, Khansahib.

Following the attack the locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sub-District Hospital Khansahib for treatment.