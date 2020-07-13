Man injured in bear attack in Kangan

A 50-year old man was seriously injured when he was attacked by a wild bear in Tcherwan area of Kangan block in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

As per reports, the man identified as Abdul Rashid Tenda son of Shams-u-Din Tenda, was attacked by a bear in his orchard, located in the upper reaches of the Tcherwan area of Kangan block, leaving him critically injured.

The eyewitnesses said that the injured soaked in his blood was immediately shifted to sub-district hospital Kangan, where after being given first aid, he was referred to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital, for further treatment by the doctors.

Doctors at SKIMS said that his condition is critical. However, so far he is positively responding to the treatment, doctors said.