Man injured in Cross-LoC shelling succumbs

A man, who was injured in cross-LoC shelling in Karnah sector of Kupwara district on August 6, succumbed at a Srinagar hospital on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Yaqoob Mir, 56, resident of Baghbela Karnah.

A civilian was killed while five others including a woman were injured after Pakistan troops had resorted to ceasefire violation in Karnah sector a week ago. Mir, who was among the injured, was shifted to Srinagar’s SKIMS hospital, in a critical condition.

“The deceased had received deep splinter injuries on forehead and other parts of his body,” a police official.