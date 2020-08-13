Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:10 PM

Man injured in Cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:10 PM
File Photo

A man, who was injured in cross-LoC shelling in Karnah sector of Kupwara district on August 6, succumbed at a Srinagar hospital on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Yaqoob Mir, 56, resident of Baghbela Karnah.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

A civilian was killed while five others including a woman were injured after Pakistan troops had resorted to ceasefire violation in Karnah sector a week ago. Mir, who was among the injured, was shifted to Srinagar’s SKIMS hospital, in a critical condition.

“The deceased had received deep splinter injuries on forehead and other parts of his body,” a police official.

Related News