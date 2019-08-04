Man killed in blast along Keran LoC

A man was killed in a mysterious blast in Keran area along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday morning.

Reports said that the blast took place in a tailor shop at about 9 am. “A man identified as Abdul Hamid Bajad sustained grave injuries in the blast. He was immediately evacuated to a nearby medical facility, here the doctors declared him as brought dead,” an official said.

He said that the shop belongs to another person, identified as Parvaiz Khawja, who has been detained for questioning following the recovery of around 15 grenades from his shop.

“The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family for last rites after medico formalities,” a police official said.

He said that a case has been registered under relevant section and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of the blast.

“The owner of the shop, Parvaiz Khawaja, has been detained for questioning after the recovery. Only after proper investigation, I will be able to share further details,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar Dinkar, said.

Pertinently, on Saturday, a 40-year-old man died in a mysterious blast in the forests of Sadhna Top, connecting Karnah area with Kupwara headquarters.

The deceased was identified as Shabir Ahmad Pathan, son of Abdul Qayoom Pathan.

He was on his way to shift some household things to higher area of the forest when an unexploded shell went off in the air near Sadhna top, a top police official of Kupwara said.

“A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” he said.

He said that it is believed that the shell was fired from across the Line of Control two days ago.

“We appeal to the administration to conduct a search in the woods of the Sadhna Top as we usually go into the forest area for wood,” Ramez Ahmad, a local of Chowkibal, said.

He said that the recent exchange of fire between India and Pakistan may have left some shells unexploded, “We have lost a life, which means there is a dire need of conducting searches in the woods for unexploded shells,” Rameez said.