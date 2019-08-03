Kashmir, Latest News
Man killed in mysterious blast in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representative Image
A 45-year old man was killed in a mysterious blast near Sadna Top in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday morning.

Shabir Ahmad Khan (45) of Kona Gabra Karnah suffered critical injuries when an explosive material went off near Sadna Top, reported news agency GNS.

Khan, it said, was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said police has taken cognizance of the incident.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up,” the officer said, according to the report.

