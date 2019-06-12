Man killed, two injured after strong winds uproot trees in central Kashmir

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

A 41-year-old man was killed and two others injured after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on their tent in a forest area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

An official said that Mohammad Yousuf Kalada (41), son of Abdul Gani Kalada, a resident of Rajouri was killed at Ramwari in Gund tehsil when a tree uprooted by gusty winds fell on his makeshift tent.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

Two of his relatives, identified as Ghulam Haider (33) son of Dawood and Abdul Latif (31) son of Mehmood, both residents of Rajouri, were injured.