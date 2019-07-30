Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 3:56 PM

Man kills daughter in Baramulla after disagreement over marriage proposal: Police

UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 3:56 PM
Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a man in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who killed his daughter following disagreement over her marriage proposal.

An official said that Javid Ahmad Khan, son of Rehmatullah Khan of Laridora area, was arrested for killing his daughter and dumping her body inside the Kawharbala forest area.

He said the police has registered a case FIR no. 23/2019 under relevant section of law at Police Station Chandoosa in the instant matter.

“During the course of investigation, officers investigating the crime learnt that Javid Khan had taken her daughter inside the forest area and murdered her following an argument pertaining to the fixing of her marriage led to a disagreement,” said the official.

The accused has been arrested and remains in police custody, he said, adding that the body of the girl has been handed over to her family members after completion of the medico-legal formalities.

“Experts from FSL also visited the scène of crime to gather vital pieces of physical and material evidences in the instant matter,” he said.

