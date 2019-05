Suspected militants fired upon a civilian, injuring him critically in Zaloora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

Reports said gunmen barged into house of Feroz Ahmad Gojri, 35, and fired upon him. Gojri received bullet in his thighs. He was immediately shifted to sub district hospital Handwara for treatment. Soon after the incident security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.