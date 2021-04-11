Man shot dead by unidentified gunmen in central Kashmir's Budgam

Unidentified gunmen Sunday afternoon shot dead a 35-year-old man in Magam area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

While reports said the deceased was working in the police as a Special Police officer, police refuted the claim.

SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem told Greater Kashmir that the gunmen fired “Five to eight bullets” at Nasir Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a resident of Buchipora village of Magam.

The attack is said to have taken place at deceased Khan’s home as per reports.

Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

Local reports said that Khan was working as an SPO in the police, a claim SSP Budgam refuted.

“No, there is no such thing. He was a civilian,” Saleem told Greater Kashmir.