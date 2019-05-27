Man shot dead in north Kashmir's Handwara

Unknown gunmen on Monday shot dead a 39-year-old man in Babagund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that the gunmen fired upon Abdul Majeed Shah (39) son of Ghulam Hassan Shah outside his home, leaving him injured.

Shah was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed on the way.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Shah was a fruit merchant by profession.

A senior police officer said: “Police have taken the cognizance and investigations are on.”

Soon after the incident, the security forces launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

