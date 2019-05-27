Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 27, 2019, 10:26 PM

Man shot dead in north Kashmir's Handwara

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 27, 2019, 10:26 PM

Unknown gunmen on Monday shot dead a 39-year-old man in Babagund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that the gunmen fired upon Abdul Majeed Shah (39) son of Ghulam Hassan Shah outside his home, leaving him injured.

Trending News

Creating violence-free environment key for regional peace: Modi to Imran

'Pak ready to hold talks with new Indian Govt'

Narendra Modi to take oath with new ministers on May 30

In a first, BJP takes lead from an Assembly segment of Kashmir

Shah was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed on the way.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Shah was a fruit merchant by profession.

A senior police officer said: “Police have taken the cognizance and investigations are on.”

Latest News
Seven soldiers wounded after militants trigger IED blast in Pulwama village

Teen killed, another injured in mysterious blast in north Kashmir's Gurez

Stray dog bites ten persons in Poonch

Mother, six children injured in gas cylinder blast in Uri

Asiya-Neelofar death anniversary: Geelani calls shutdown in Shopian on May 30

Soon after the incident, the security forces launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

Tagged in ,
Related News