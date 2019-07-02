Man slips into nallah in Bandipora forests, dies

A 45-year-old man died after he slipped into a nallah in a forest area of Trisangam in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.
An official said that Mohammad Aslam Chohan (45) son of Salaamuddin Chohan, a resident of Chohan Mohalla Panar slipped into Nallah while crossing a foot bridge.
He said that Aslam died on the spot and his body was recovered by locals today morning.
“Aslam had gone to Trisangam Behak to graze his cattle last night. While coming back he slipped into nallah and died on spot,” he said.
A police official said that they have sent a police team to the spot to bring his body back home as the area is very far from his native village.