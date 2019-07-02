Man slips into nallah in Bandipora forests, dies

A 45-year-old man died after he slipped into a nallah in a forest area of Trisangam in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

An official said that Mohammad Aslam Chohan (45) son of Salaamuddin Chohan, a resident of Chohan Mohalla Panar slipped into Nallah while crossing a foot bridge.

He said that Aslam died on the spot and his body was recovered by locals today morning.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

“Aslam had gone to Trisangam Behak to graze his cattle last night. While coming back he slipped into nallah and died on spot,” he said.

A police official said that they have sent a police team to the spot to bring his body back home as the area is very far from his native village.