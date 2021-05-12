Man who exfiltrated 3 years ago surrendered: Police

A man who exfiltrated to Pakistan administered Kashmir three years back, surrendered before the Army and Police after he infiltrated to this side in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday night, Police said.

Identified as Shabir Ahmad Chechi, 36, of Hathlanga Uri, Police said he exfiltrated to PaK in 2017.

After remaining there for more than three years, the man returned via Line of Control (LoC) in Uri on Tuesday night.

“After reaching here, he surrendered before Army’s 3 Rajput Unit and Police,” a Police said.

He said that a case had been registered at Police Station Uri.