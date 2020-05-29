'Manhandling' of power deptt officer | JKEEGA decries non-action by government, threatens to suspend work

J&K Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) on Wednesday accused the government of delaying action into a case of alleged beating of a senior officer by police.

The Association said three weeks after the office of Divisional Commissioner ordered an inquiry into the beating of Assistant Engineer there has been no outcome of the probe on the ground. The Association said Power Department comes under the essential service and despite working amid COVID19 crisis, time and again their work was being hindered.

“On May1, one of our Assistant Engineers while performing his duty was beaten by a police officer in Anantnag. We took up the issue with top officials of our department who later wrote to Divisional Commissioner. An inquiry was ordered and Deputy Commissioner Anantnag was asked to submit report within seven days. It is almost a month now but there has been no progress in the case,” said General Secretary, JKEEGA, Peerzada Hidayatulla

He said if the government fails to take any action in the incident the Association will announce suspension of the work.

The official letter from the office of Divisional Commissioner office dated May 4 directed to DC Anantnag reads: “In this connection, I am directed to request you to kindly enquire into the matter and find out the facts. The enquiry report along with your comments shall reach this office, within week’s time positively,” reads the letter.

Managing Director KPDCL, Aijaz Asad said they have apprised the recently appointed DC Anantnag KK Sidha about the issue.

“Since he took office recently, we had to apprise him again about the issue. He assured that he will look into the issue,” said Asad.

The DC Anantnag said he has called the aggrieved Power Department employees for meeting on Monday related the issue.