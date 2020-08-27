Mansar to get major revamp under comprehensive rejuvenation plan: Jitendra

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to promote Mansar as a major tourist destination under the Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation and Development Plan.

This was stated at a video conference chaired by Union Minister of State, DrJitendra Singh to discuss the draft Comprehensive Development Plan for Mansar.

While chairing the meeting, DrJitendra Singh said that there is great potential for developing Mansar as a major tourist destination. He said that Mansar has a huge potential for attracting religious and non-religious tourists while offering an added advantage of connectivity. MoS further asked the concerned to align the things in order of priority and asked them to rope in other departments in rejuvenation and development of Mansar. He also asked them to include a wellness centre in the proposed interventions for the development plan.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan while speaking on the occasion said that Mansar offers a great potential for development and we need to exploit and explore potential tourist destinations for attracting tourists.

The Advisor said that Mansar has emerged as an important tourist destination in Jammu region and a large number of tourists and visitors throng this lake. He said that Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation/Development Plan will cater to the influx of tourists and give a big boost to the tourism sector. He said that in North India, pilgrimage tourism is a major attraction and Jammu is one of the major pilgrimage tourist attractions in the whole country. While asking the concerned departments to work in close coordination and prepare a detailed project report, he assured them that he will personally intervene in the matter so that the different interventions are carried out in due course of time.

The aim of the rejuvenation/development plan is to ensure development of the destination adhering to sustainable and carrying capacity of destination and identification of infrastructural gaps that have been major road blocks in unlocking the true potential of the destination.

In the next three to five years, the government wants that destination shall emerge as the most sought after tourist place, with easy access and availability of the basic requirements ideally desired at a tourist spot. This shall also ensure better conservation & management of the wildlife area.