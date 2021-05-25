Marginal decline in daily positive cases in Bandipora

The vaccination for COVID-19 is again picking up with the daily positive cases also showing a marginal downward trend in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to the district COVID control monitoring, 60 sites we’re set up by the medical teams in three blocks – Bandipora, Hajin and Gurez – of the district to administer the anti-COVID vaccine.

After witnessing dry days last week, the vaccination drive is again gaining pace while the daily positive cases which had remained in three figures from the beginning of the last week with a steepest single-day spike of 215 cases on May 20, has now plunged back to two figures.

On 23 May, 746 doses were administered and on Monday, the vaccination witnessed a gradual increase of 1390 doses being administered for the above-45 age group, among them 1170 having taken the first jab.

Bandipora block had inoculated 678, followed by Hajin with 619, and in Gurez 93 persons were inoculated.

On Tuesday, however, slightly less, 1136 doses were administered with 632 in Bandipora, 438 in Hajin and 66 in Gurez, among these 1001 receiving the first dose as per the figures of the district COVID control.

In the district, a total of 87256 persons have been inoculated, 2689 in the last week.

An official said that the daily target to inoculate on average was 1500 per day.

They said that the average was double the current figure before lockdown and vaccine shortage.

Now the scene is again witnessing the change, they said.

Meanwhile, the district witnessed 77 daily cases on Monday, the lowest since last week while one person died and and 85 positive cases were recorded on Tuesday.

The total number of dead from the district has risen to 84, among these 22 deaths having taken place from February this year.

Official figures accessed by the Greater Kashmir also showed a marginal decline in active positive cases in the district.

From 1217 active cases on Monday, the number has come down to 985 on Tuesday following considerable 316 recoveries on the same day and one death.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora said that 73 perent of the population of the above-45 age group had received doses in Bandipora and that it was necessary to avoid hospitalisation.