Marginal rise in COVID cases in J&K

A marginal increase was recorded in COVID19 cases and casualties in J&K on Wednesday. While 701 people tested positive, 12 people succumbed to the disease.

In Kashmir, six people who had tested positive for COVID19 lost the battle with the viral illness. Five of the deceased were from Srinagar district and one from Shopian. The deceased were all elderly, aged 60 years and above. A 65-year-old from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar admitted to SMHS Hospital with bilateral pneumonia passed away today.

A 77-year-old man from Lal Bazar admitted at SKIMS Soura also passed away. An 84-year-old from Natipora was another casualty from Srinagar and took place at Chest Diseases Hospital. A 65-year-old man from Safakadal Srinagar admitted to SKIMS Soura and a 72-year-old man from Bemina admitted at CD Hospital also succumbed in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday. A 62-year-old man from Shopian passed away at SMHS Hospital. In Jammu division too, six people were reported to have lost life today.

Among the new cases, 437 were from Kashmir division. A health official said 192 people who tested positive in Kashmir had symptoms of COVID19. “Most of them report with fever, cough, and body ache,” the official said. He said, however, gastric symptoms were also very common. “Very often, the first symptoms that people experience is a spell of Diarrhoea or vomiting,” he said.

Today, over 8894 rapid antigen tests were carried out in Kashmir, DrQaziHaroon, OSD at directorate of health services Kashmir said. He said 231 of the samples tested through these fast cards were found positive. He said 102 samples that were found positive were randomly taken. At least 33 travelers, many of them non-locals tested positive, he said.

Among today’s cases, 163 were from Srinagar district. In Budgam 43 samples were found positive, Baramulla had 70, Pulwama 26, Anantnag 28, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 23, Ganderbal 35, Kulgam 8 and Shopian 9.

Today, the total number of recovered patients reached 74318 including 816 recovered patients today.

In Jammu, the number of positive cases confirmed today was 264 while the total cases in the division reached 34266. Of these, 5897 are active positive. 128 people tested positive in Jammu today.