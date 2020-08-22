Markaz-e-Adab-o-Sakafat releases Aseer Kishtwari's 'Tawazun'

The Kashmir Markaz-e-Adab-o-Sakafat on Saturday released “Tawazun” 37th book of Wali Mohammed Aseer Kishtwari, former Director General Accounts and Treasuries and felicitated him with “Khilat-e-Noor” award 2020.

The function was presided over by Professor Margoob Banihali whereas Mohammad Yousuf Teing was the Chief Guest. Professor Mohammad Zaman Azurdah and Dr. Roop Krishan Bhat were the guests of honour. Nearly 30 men of letters across India participated in the function through virtual mode and spoke on the occasion.

Mohammad Yousuf Teing applauded the literary works of Aseer.

In his presidential address, Margoob Banihali said that Aseer Kishtwaris is a multi-faced personality whose research pursuits enabled him to become a top class literary historian.

Prominent Kashmir short story writer Autar Hogami presented a well-worded critical appreciation of “Tawazun” whereas Professor Azurdah and Dr. R.K. Bhat appreciated the literary contribution of Aseer.

Ghulam Nabi Adfer, Brij Nath Betab, Bashir Bhaderwahi, Professor Shad Ramzan, Professor Basher Bashir, Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Rather, Abdul Ahad Hajini, Ghulam Rasool Josh, Mushtaq Mehrm, Younus Waheed, Talib Hussain Rind, Manshoor Banihali, Mohd Amin Lala (USA), Rajesh Raina, Dr. Gazanfar Ali, Khalid Hussain, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, Ghulam Nabi Aatish, Akhter Mansoor, Zahir Banihali, Ghulam Hussan Talib, Zameer Ansari, Shabir Hussain Shabir, Dr. Abdul Majeed Bhaderwahi, Sardar Gursharan Singh and Naresh Kumar Gupta also spoke on the occasion.

Expressing his gratitude to the Markaz and participants, Aseer Kishtwari said that whatever he has achieved is a net result of his close association with the prolific poets and writers like Rasa Javedani, Nishat Kihstwari, Mohd Yousuf Teing, Margoob Banihali, Zaman Azurdah, Bashir Bhaderwahi, Manshoor Banihali and others. He also thanked the Markaz for organizing this instant program and honouring him with its prestigious “Khilat-e-Noor” Award 2020.

The program was organized and conducted by the noted writer Anayat Gul.