Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 12:50 AM

Market checking in Kupwara

Rs 10600 fine recovered from erring traders, 2 shops seized
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, an extensive market checking was today conducted at various market places of Kupwara town, Kalaroose, Awoora, Trehgam, Kralpora and other areas under the supervision of respective Tehsildars.

On the occasion, a fine to the tune of Rs 10600 was recovered from violators of Kupwara town, Kalaroos and Awoora markets besides 02 shops (provision store & poultry shop) were also seized in Kupwara Town and FIR stands lodged against them.

The aim of holding extensive market checking was to regulate price line and quality control of essential commodities in the markets of Kupwara district.

Counselling regarding proper usage of masks was also conducted during the drive.

The violator traders were warned on spot through loudspeaker of more stern action against them in case they continue doing violations.

People at large were requested to cooperate with administration and inform administration on mobile phones of any complaint against black marketing and illegal profiteering. Public has a greater role to play in checking violations at trade and other public places.

