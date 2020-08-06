Markets to remain shut in Ganderbal for 3 days

The administration here on Thursday ordered closure of all markets except essential service shops for the next three days amid spike in COVID19 cases.

“Markets and business establishments of district shall remain closed for next three days except medical, milk and vegetable shops. Public and private transport shall also remain suspended except medical emergencies. All government offices and banks to remain functional,” Deputy Commissioner, Shafqat Iqbal tweeted.

The district has been declared as red zone in the recent classification of districts across J&K.