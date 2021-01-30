Martyr's Day commemorated at Gbl, Kup, Kul

As part of National level programme and in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom struggle of India, a 02 minute silence as a mark of respect was today observed at 11 AM in district Ganderbal, Kupwara and Kulgam.

At Ganderbal, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafqat Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmed Baba and all other officers and officials of the district were present.

On the occasion, DC while mentioning the importance of this day said that it is the moral obligation of every citizen to protect, preserve and enrich the hard earned freedom and to promote a sense of national integration and commitment to common goals and ideals.

At Kupwara, the main function was held at Conference Hall, DC Office, where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din along with hundreds of employees of Mini Secretariat Kupwara, observed the 2 minutes silence.

On the occasion, the DC highlighted the role of heroes of the freedom movement of India.

Meanwhile, similar programmes were held at sub division Handwara, Tanghar and Sogam, besides at all tehsil and block level offices in the district

At Kulgam, in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom, a two-minute silence was observed in here to pay homage to them.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Showkat Aijaz Bhat and other officers and officials observed a two-minute silence here at Mini-Secretariat, here.