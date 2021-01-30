Masood Hussain bereaved

Gull Hassan Wani, father of Masood Hussain, the editor-in-chief of English weekly Kashmir Life passed away at SKIMS, Soura Saturday morning.

A resident of Gehend village of Shopian district, Wani was unwell for some time and was admitted at SKIMS on Wednesday where he breathed his last. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Gehend.

Meanwhile, various politicians and organisations expressed grief over his demise and the demise of mother of NDTV’s Kashmir bureau chief Nazir Masoodi.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, senior NC leaders Ajay Sadhotra, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Director Information and Public Relations Syed Sehrish Asgar and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Qayoom Wani also expressed grief over the death of Masood Hussain’s father and Nazir Masoodi’s mother and sympathized with Masoodi Hussain and Nazir Masoodi and their bereaved families.

Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) also condoled the demise of father of KEG Secretary General and Kashmir Life editor, Masood Hussain.

In a condolence message, KEG said that Wani was a revered person. It said that KEG stands with Masood Hussain in this hour of grief and expresses solidarity with the bereaved family.