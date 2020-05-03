Masoodi concerned over spike in COVID19 cases in Anantnag

National Conference MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Sunday expressed concern over increase in number of COVID19 cases in Anantnag.

He also expressed dismay over non-procurement of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 face masks for health professionals and three-layer face masks for other frontline workers engaged in combating coronavirus in the hospitals and designated red and buffer zones.

He said though he had released Rs 45 lakh from MPLAD for procurement of around four ventilators, 800 PPE kits, 1500 N-95 face masks and 15,000 three-layer masks, yet the procurement of the essential items has not been reportedly made and resultantly the health professionals and other frontline workers were feeling insecure and not adequately equipped to perform their duties.

Masoodi asked the J&K administration to give a free hand to the authorities to speed up the procurement and infuse confidence among healthcare professionals and other workers.

He asked the district administration to promote co-operation between officers of the health department and authorities of GMC hospital Anantnag, as the reported disharmony between the two healthcare players with key role in fighting the coronavirus battle was adversely affecting the moral of health professionals and eroding confidence of people in healthcare system.