Masoodi condoles with Justice Margay on demise of his mother-in-law

National Conference MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of mother-in-law of Justice Ali Muhammad Margay.

Masoodi while extending condolences to the mournful family prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Masoodi and the party’s provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir also visited the residence of justice Magray here to extend their solidarity with the grief-stricken family. They offered Fateh for the deceased and prayed for eternal repose to her soul. They also condoled with Muhammad Shafi Wani who is son of the deceased.

Among other party members Syed Ishaq Ahmed Qadri and Shabir Ahmed Mir also extended condolences to the mournful family.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Mubarak Gul expressed sorrow over the demise of noted personality, Haji Ghulam Muhi Ud Din of Char Nambal, Safakadal and wife of Abdul Rahman Sheikh of Bota Colony Noorbagh.

Gul prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the inconsolable losses. The party’s provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon and district President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed also condoled with the bereaved families.