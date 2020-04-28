Masoodi, Dar grieved over deaths in Shopian, Budgam

National Conference MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of two girls in flashfloods in Chotipura village of Shopian district.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives Masoodi said, “I am pained to hear about the loss of two precious lives which were washed away by an overflowing stream. I express my solidarity with mournful family in their hour of grief and pray to God to give perseverance and courage to the kith and kin of the deceased,” said Masoodi.

He impressed upon the district administration to trace the bodies of the victims as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the party’s central zone President, Ali Muhammad Dar condoled death of two sisters in flash floods in Nalla Rangwadi at Kutbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Dar while extending sympathies to the bereaved family said, “I am saddened to hear about the loss of lives in the incident. I express my sympathies to the kith and kin of the victims and pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the mournful family to bear the inconsolable loss,” said Dar.