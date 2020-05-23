Masoodi decries delay in evacuation of students stranded in Pakistan

National Conference MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday expressed concern over delay in evacuation of 250 students, travelers stranded in Pakistan, urging the Centre to expedite the process to ensure their return to J&K.

Expressing dismay over the inordinate delay in the process of evacuation, Masoodi said as all the stranded students and other residents of J&K have been evacuated from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Dubai, there was no reason to delay evacuation of the students and travelers stranded in Pakistan.

Urging Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs and J&K administration to take immediate steps in this direction, Masoodi sought direct flights for more than 400 students stuck in Bishkek and Osh cities in Kyrgyzstan.

“It is stated that as direct flights have been announced for the stranded students from Bishkek to Hyderabad, Bihar and Jaipur, similar treatment deserves to be given to over 400 students from J&K stranded in those cities and direct flights operated from the two cities to Srinagar,” he said.

He also impressed upon the MEA and J&K administration to facilitate the return of 22 pilgrims stranded in Quom, Iran for last more than two months.