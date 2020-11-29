Masoodi decries demolition drive in Awantipora

National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag (Retd) Justice Hasnain Masoodi Sunday condemned the demolition drive alongside Srinagar-Jammu highway at Awantipora, saying the measure has reportedly flaunted rules putting the fate of scores of shopkeepers in lurch.

A statement of NC issued here said that a delegation of shopkeepers whose shops were raised in the demolition drive in Awantipora called on Masoodi and appraised him about their predicaments.

The statement said that the shopkeepers told the Member of Parliament that they had been deprived of their livelihood, which they used to eke out by selling merchandise on their shops.

It said that the delegation also told Masoodi that undue action of the administration had spoiled the merchandise in their shops, incurring extra loses to them.

The statement said that after hearing the pleas of the visiting delegation, Masoodi called the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir over phone and urged him to restore status co ante until the findings of the inquiry surface.