Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 11:36 PM

Masoodi decries 'intimidation' of Gujjar community

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 11:36 PM
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hassnain Masoodi Friday decried the “intimidation” of tribal community allegedly by the administration saying that such unwarranted acts were unheard of in an emancipated world.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Masoodi as saying that the Gujjar Basti dwellers located around Galender Pampore were being unduly harassed and intimidated by the administration.

Trending News

Anantnag college students demand daily offline classes instead of once-a-week class

Representational Photo

Bootlegger arrested in Sopore, drug peddler booked under PSA in Ganderbal: Police

Greater Kashmir

Lack of parking slots trouble Shopian residents

Hasty decision on school reopening can prove fatal: JKCSF

He said that being ignored from every sphere of development the community was now being subjected to added predicaments by the administration on different accounts.

“The administration is extricating them from their humble dwellings and unduly interfering in their day-to-day lives on one account or the other.  The undue interference by the administration in their day-to-day lives has compounded their problems by leaps and bounds,” Masoodi said.

He talked to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir over telephone and impressed upon him to ensure that the community was not intimidated.

Latest News

Gulmarg Igloo Café, a major tourist attraction

Al-Badr OGW arrested: IGP

Army awards compensation to porters

Representational Pic

Man found hanging with tree in Rajouri village

Masoodi said that the divisional commissioner had assured him of early redress of the issue.

Related News