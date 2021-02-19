Masoodi decries 'intimidation' of Gujjar community

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hassnain Masoodi Friday decried the “intimidation” of tribal community allegedly by the administration saying that such unwarranted acts were unheard of in an emancipated world.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Masoodi as saying that the Gujjar Basti dwellers located around Galender Pampore were being unduly harassed and intimidated by the administration.

He said that being ignored from every sphere of development the community was now being subjected to added predicaments by the administration on different accounts.

“The administration is extricating them from their humble dwellings and unduly interfering in their day-to-day lives on one account or the other. The undue interference by the administration in their day-to-day lives has compounded their problems by leaps and bounds,” Masoodi said.

He talked to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir over telephone and impressed upon him to ensure that the community was not intimidated.

Masoodi said that the divisional commissioner had assured him of early redress of the issue.