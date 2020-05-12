Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 2:35 AM

Masoodi decries unavailability of special trains for stranded J&K residents

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 2:35 AM
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday expressed dismay over failure of the Centre and J&K administration to announce Shramik special non-stop train for J&K residents stranded in different states.

In a statement, Masoodi said thousands of stranded people, without resources to meet the travel expenses were trying to book railway tickets online in Kolkata, Mumbai, and other states.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

“The railway tickets are already sold out making it impossible to make the bookings, for that reason thousands of stranded J&K residents at Mumbai and other cities are not able to book the tickets for next two weeks,” said Masoodi.

He said more than 500 shramik special trains were operated to ferry the stranded laborers to Bihar, Orissa and other states, free of charge.

“Not a single shramik special train has been provided to transport the stranded labourers, students and small businessmen from Kolkata, Mumbai and other stations,” he said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

Demanding shramik special trains for J&K residents, Masoodi said, similar trains should be operated between Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and other cities to Jammu.

Masoodi said the laborers were finding themselves in dire straits due to the insufficient money, soaring heat and prevailing COVID19 pandemic.

“I urge the government to come to the rescue of all J&K laborers stranded in various parts of the country by arranging special trains for them,” he said.

Related News