Masoodi decries unavailability of special trains for stranded J&K residents

National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday expressed dismay over failure of the Centre and J&K administration to announce Shramik special non-stop train for J&K residents stranded in different states.

In a statement, Masoodi said thousands of stranded people, without resources to meet the travel expenses were trying to book railway tickets online in Kolkata, Mumbai, and other states.

“The railway tickets are already sold out making it impossible to make the bookings, for that reason thousands of stranded J&K residents at Mumbai and other cities are not able to book the tickets for next two weeks,” said Masoodi.

He said more than 500 shramik special trains were operated to ferry the stranded laborers to Bihar, Orissa and other states, free of charge.

“Not a single shramik special train has been provided to transport the stranded labourers, students and small businessmen from Kolkata, Mumbai and other stations,” he said.

Demanding shramik special trains for J&K residents, Masoodi said, similar trains should be operated between Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and other cities to Jammu.

Masoodi said the laborers were finding themselves in dire straits due to the insufficient money, soaring heat and prevailing COVID19 pandemic.

“I urge the government to come to the rescue of all J&K laborers stranded in various parts of the country by arranging special trains for them,” he said.