Masoodi demands MIS for cherry growers

National Conference MP from Anantnag, HasnainMasoodi on Wednesday expressed concern over the insensitivity of J&K administration towards the difficulties faced by the fruit growers in export of cherry, ready for marketing.

In a statement, Masoodi said the continuous lockdown and frequent disruptions of road traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway and interruption in domestic air traffic have left the fruit growers high and dry with bleak chances of exporting high value seasonal fruit with short shelf life, on their own.

“The lockdown and restrictions on movement of packing material has been an added worry for the farmers,” he said.

Masoodi demanded use of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) by the horticulture department and purchase of cherry ready for export, at minimum support price acceptable to the fruit growers, at the points convenient to them.

Masoodi said in absence of the MIS, the fruit growers, who have already suffered heavy loss due to untimely snowfall last November, would be exposed to huge loss having a crippling effect on the fruit industry.

He demanded enhanced cold storage and food processing capacity in Kashmir so that in case of such eventualities the fruit produced is processed and canned in Kashmir itself and not left to rotten, a situation presently faced by the fruit growers.