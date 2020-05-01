Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 12:23 AM

Masoodi demands special train for evacuating stranded J&K residents

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 12:23 AM
File Pic

National Conference MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Friday asked the Group of Ministers supervising measures to combat corona crisis and Union ministry of railways to operate a special non-stop trains to Jammu- dhampur for the students, labourers and other people from J&K stranded outside.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the mechanism put in place by the J&K administration for people outside J&K, saying the SOP was not expected to bring much needed respite to the stranded people.

Trending News

Two soldiers injured in cross-LoC firing in north Kashmir's Baramulla succumb

Encounter underway between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama

4G internet need of hour in J&K: Andrabi

Masoodi said the labourers from J&K were stranded at far off places like Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

“Appointing one nodal officer for the entire country except Punjab and Himachal Pradesh is not going to help in early evacuation and return of the people stranded in these states. Even in the case of the people stranded in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh a single nodal officer assisted by one more officer is not to make the requisite information accessible to the stranded,” Masoodi said.

He said students from J&K were stranded in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Aligarh, Agra, Chandigarh and other satellite towns around Delhi and a single nodal officer cannot handle the evacuation requests expected to be received from the stranded students.

Latest News
Representational Pic

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,218, cases to 37,336

Two soldiers injured in cross-LoC firing in north Kashmir's Baramulla succumb

Encounter underway between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Raju reviews power preparedness in summer

Masoodi demanded a more elaborate mechanism accessible without any difficulty to the stranded people.

“The present mechanism is not at all satisfactory. The operation of a special train will relieve Lakhanpur and Kathua of un-manageable pressure and it would be possible to handle a good number of stranded people at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations,” he said.

“It would also be more convenient to enforce social distancing in travel by train as against travel by any other mode of surface transport. It is stated that if a similar request from the governments of Bihar, Maharashtra and some other states is being favourably considered, there is no reason to deny a special non-stop train to Jammu and Kashmir so that the back home journey of the stranded people is facilitated in a hassle free manner,” said Masoodi.

Related News