Masoodi demands special train for evacuating stranded J&K residents

National Conference MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Friday asked the Group of Ministers supervising measures to combat corona crisis and Union ministry of railways to operate a special non-stop trains to Jammu- dhampur for the students, labourers and other people from J&K stranded outside.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the mechanism put in place by the J&K administration for people outside J&K, saying the SOP was not expected to bring much needed respite to the stranded people.

Masoodi said the labourers from J&K were stranded at far off places like Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

“Appointing one nodal officer for the entire country except Punjab and Himachal Pradesh is not going to help in early evacuation and return of the people stranded in these states. Even in the case of the people stranded in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh a single nodal officer assisted by one more officer is not to make the requisite information accessible to the stranded,” Masoodi said.

He said students from J&K were stranded in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Aligarh, Agra, Chandigarh and other satellite towns around Delhi and a single nodal officer cannot handle the evacuation requests expected to be received from the stranded students.

Masoodi demanded a more elaborate mechanism accessible without any difficulty to the stranded people.

“The present mechanism is not at all satisfactory. The operation of a special train will relieve Lakhanpur and Kathua of un-manageable pressure and it would be possible to handle a good number of stranded people at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations,” he said.

“It would also be more convenient to enforce social distancing in travel by train as against travel by any other mode of surface transport. It is stated that if a similar request from the governments of Bihar, Maharashtra and some other states is being favourably considered, there is no reason to deny a special non-stop train to Jammu and Kashmir so that the back home journey of the stranded people is facilitated in a hassle free manner,” said Masoodi.