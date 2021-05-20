Masoodi expresses concern over non-availability of vaccines, COVID testing kits

National Conference (NC) leader Hassnain Masoodi Thursday expressed concern over the non-availability of vaccines and COVID-19 testing kits in hospitals across south Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that Masoodi visited various public health facilities in south Kashmir and learnt about the dearth of vaccine and RT-PCR testing kits there.

It said that vaccine and RT-PCR testing kits were not being made available to the people for over 10 to 15 days.

Expressing concern over the unavailability of the vaccine and testing kits, he asked the district administration to ensure adequate supply of vaccines and RT-PCR testing kits at all the health facilities.

Masoodi also impressed upon the concerned authorities to make the manifold oxygen system functional, assuring all support from MP-LAD fund for that purpose.