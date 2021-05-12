Kashmir, Today's Paper
Rouf Fida
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:20 AM

Masoodi releases Rs 1.70 Cr for oxygen production plant, critical care ambulances, COVID ward

Rouf Fida
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:20 AM
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

National Conference (NC) leader Hasnain Masoodi released Rs 1 crore under the MPLADS to set up an oxygen production plant with refilling facility at Awantipora.

A statement of NC said that Masoodi has decided to help set up 1000 Lpm oxygen plant with cylinder filling facility  at PHC Awantipora so that refilling facility is available at a place not only nearer to but also equidistant from the District Hospitals Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama.

Trending News
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah appreciates LG's admin for ensuring basic amenities during Ramadhan

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Oxygen supplies smooth across Kashmir; wastage, imprudent utilisation a concern: Experts

File Photo of Shujaat Bukhari

Sajad Lone pays glowing tributes to Shujaat Bukhari on his 3rd death anniversary

It said that Masoodi also released an amount of Rs 25 lakh for setting up COVID ICU ward at District Hospital Anantnag and an amount of Rs 15 lakh each to Deputy Commissioners Kulgam and Shopian for purchase of critical care ambulances to support COVID-19 combat measures.

The statement said that he also released and additional Rs 15 lakh in favour of DC  Pulwama to support construction of prefabricated 200-bedded COVID hospital at Pulwama.

Related News