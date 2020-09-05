Masoodi reviews progress of works on key schemes in Anantnag

Member Parliament, Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Hasnain Masoodi Saturday convened a meeting to review progress of works in different sectors.

The MP asked for utilization of funds released for south Kashmir, of which Rs 45 crore were released for Anantnag district for purchase of ventilators, PP kits and masks.

He directed the engineers to ensure round the clock water and power supply in far flung and remote areas. He also directed the DDC Anantnag to get the work on construction of media complex started at earliest.

Masoodi also asked for establishment of a transformer bank and ensure that workshops were fully functional for repairing damaged transformers.

The DDC Anantnag, KK Sidha apprised the MP about the overall developmental scenario of the district and said an action plan of Rs 633 crore has been finalized under Jal Jeewan Mission under which all the households will get tap water by end of 2022.

Regarding macadamization of roads, the DDC said 105 km road length has been black topped under PMGSY against a target of 150 km while R&B has macadamised 139.85 km road length under various schemes. Regarding combating COVID19, the DDC apprised the MP that of 2,416 cases 1,930 have recovered.

In Agriculture and allied sectors, the DDC informed that during Kissan Pakwada more than one lakh registrations have been made to facilitate farmers with credit linkages besides nine FPOs were also being established in the district.

The DDC also said that digital X-Ray and USG were being installed at Sub District Hospital Shangus and the facility will be provided for Sub District Hospital Kokernag as well.