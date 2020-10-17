Masoodi reviews work on dev projects in Kulgam

Member Parliament, Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi Saturday visited Kulgam to take review of developmental projects and implementation of flagship schemes in the district.

He convened a meeting at mini-secretariat here with the officers of various departments to review the project-wise status of all ongoing developmental schemes.

On the occasion, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat briefed the MP through a power point presentation about the detailed status of the projects.

He also presented sector wise progress of the projects besides key flagship schemes of different sectors including R&B, RDD, PDD, PHE, Health, Education, FCS&CA, Labour, Social Welfare, Horticulture, Agriculture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and other departments.

The DDC informed the MP that more than 158 km of road length have been macadamized during 2020-21 in the district.

Sharing the constructional status of IPD Block of District Hospital, the DDC informed the MP that the project was under execution of JKPCC, at a cost of Rs 50.32 crore.

The DDC also informed the MP about the status of all other work projects and achievements recorded under beneficiary oriented schemes.

The MP instructed the concerned to remove all bottle-necks, and ensure timely completion of all projects. He stressed for generating awareness among people about all schemes so that they can avail benefits of these schemes.