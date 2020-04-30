Masoodi seeks end to power outage in south Kashmir

National Conference MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday expressed concern over the erratic power supply in south Kashmir, asking the administration to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers in view of the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan.

Masoodi said the electricity was playing hide and seek with the consumers in the rural areas of Kashmir in particular south Kashmir districts.

“The power outage has put the consumers to inconvenience particularly on Sehri, and Iftari timings. The working of local healthcare centers and other vital installations like water stations is also hindered due to the pesky electricity supply. The situation hasn’t improved since the beginning of the holy month, rather it has aggravated,” he said, asking the department concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

He said the electricity infrastructure in south Kashmir must be augmented to meet the ever increasing power demand. “Regrettably power transformers, polls, and conduction wires at various places haven’t received an overhaul since long. Much of the infrastructure that was affected due to the vagaries of weather during last winter season is yet to be restored. The inevitability of constant upkeep and augmentation of power infrastructure in south Kashmir and entire Kashmir is extremely necessitated due to the distinctive climatic conditions of the region,” Masoodi said.

He said the power development department should attune its response to the issues of power distribution in Kashmir to the vagaries of mountainous and temperate weather conditions.

He said authorities should ensure availability of all essentials including kerosene, sugar, wheat and rice at all places across south Kashmir in view of the holy month.