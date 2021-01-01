Masoodi speaks to LG, seeks probe into Hokarsar killings

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Thursday evening spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over phone and expressed anguish over the reports surrounding the Hokarsar killings and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

A statement of NC issued here said LG Sinha assured him that the killings would be impartially probed to establish the facts.

The statement said that Masoodi had earlier demanded an impartial probe into the killings and said the stated version of the Police was far from convincing and ambiguous.

He said the versions of Police and family pertaining to the killing of the three youth at the encounter site in Srinagar suburbs were contradictory and necessitated the constitution of a fact-finding team that could reveal the circumstances and probe the matter on a fast-track basis.

“I implored upon him that in wake of the ambiguous version of Police, the version of the families of the slain trio seems to be nearer to truth,” he said in the statement. “So it becomes imperative upon the government to come clean on the matter. A fast-track inquiry into the incident will help establish the veracity of the claims of Police as well as the families of the slain young men.”