Masoodi welcomes SC observations in Mian Qayoom's case

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday welcomed observations made by the Supreme Court, while disposing of a Special Leave Petition filed by senior advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom to question his detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).

A statement while quoting the Court observations said it was “time for all wounds to be healed and look to the future within the domain of our country.”

Masoodi said the observations were in the nature of an acknowledgement that Kashmir was wounded and its wounds need to be healed and that “hope is something which creates the future.”

The statement said the breach of commitments made in 1947, 1952 and 1975 to Jammu and Kashmir, stripping it of its identity and autonomy and fragmenting the state into two Union territories has inflicted deep wounds on Jammu and Kashmir which need to be healed by undoing the decision taken on 5 August 2019 and restoring the autonomy enjoyed by the state as agreed upon under Delhi Agreement of 1952, Constitution of India and Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

Masoodi expressed hope that government of India will take note of spirit, essence and underlying message of the observations and take immediate steps to heal the wounds inflicted and undo injustice done.

He impressed upon the government of India to desist from implementing Reorganization Act and put on hold the steps like Delimitation, Domicile Law, amendments in COBOA and Development Act, out of respect for the Supreme Court as the Court was examining the constitutional validity of Reorganisation Act and the government of India and all other limbs of the state were expected to put the implementation of a “constitutionally suspect” law on hold till the Court hands over its verdict.