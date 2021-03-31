Kashmir, Latest News
Mass sampling of non-local workers ordered after labourer tests COVID-19 positive in Kupwara

The labourer tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Sogam area of the frontier district, prompting the district administration to go for sampling of his primary contacts.
File Photo
Authorities in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have ordered mass COVID-19 sampling of non-local labourers working in the district after a worker tested positive for the deadly virus.

Quoting the concerned Block Medical Officer, Dr Raheem, news agency GNS reported that the 30-year-old non-local labourer tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Sogam area of the frontier district, prompting the district administration to go for sampling of his primary contacts.

The labourer who was putting up at a rented room in the area tested positive for the infection at a local health facility this afternoon.

Following the development, health authorities have been directed to prepare a list of all the non-local labourers putting up across the district in order to prioritize their sampling on an immediate basis, DC Kupwara Imam-ud-Din said.

