Massive hailstorm wreaks havoc in Pulwama

Heavy rains and hailstorm wreaked havoc in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, uprooting trees and damaging orchards and standing crops.

“Massive hailstorm has wrecked (sic) havoc in Horticulture/Agriculture fields. Joint teams will be sent for damage assessment & relief first thing tmrw (tomorrow). Whatever we can do to be of help to the general public will done. Very difficult time for our brethren who depend on the crop. Prayers,” tweeted DC Pulwama Syed Abid Rasheed Shah. Massive hailstorm has wrecked havoc in Horticulture/Agriculture fields. Joint teams will be sent for damage assessment & relief first thing tmrw. Whatever we can do to be of help to the general public will done. Very difficult time for our brethren who depend on the crop.Prayers https://t.co/7DOetQxhDv— Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (@SyedAbidShah) June 21, 2019

Reports said that the hailstorm that lasted several minutes caused severe damage to apple orchards and standing crops in the district.