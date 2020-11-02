Massive misuse of donations in Wakf: Andrabi

Chairperson Central Wakf Development Committee and senior BJP leader, Darkhshan Andrabi Monday admitted “massive” misuse of donations contributed to holy shrines in Kashmir.

Andrabi said reports about “brazen misappropriation” of donations in Wakf-led shrines were not unfounded. “Those who have taken the reins of Wakf in Kashmir have looted this sacred institution for personal benefits,” she said.

She said in Jammu there were less number of Muslim shrines as compare to Kashmir, but unfortunately there was a massive misuse of donations that devotees contributing to the shrines in Kashmir.

Andrabi said since she took the charge of Wakf in J&K, she visited several shrines and inspected affairs related to them. “But what I observed that the elements who have occupied chairs got frustrated from my visit and inspection. I found no accountability there,” she said.

When asked why Wakf has failed to build institutions like hospital or University from its donations, Andrabi said properties like Vaishno Devi Trust and others were directly under the control of J&K government and have least chances of corruption and loot

“However when it comes to Wakf there are elements who have burgled this institution for personal benefits. We are getting countless donations from devotees. We didn’t built any structure, neither hospital nor University. We are not helping orphan girls in their marriage from these donations,” Andrabi said. Terming accountability and transparency imperative to clean the system within the Wakf, Andrabi said Wakf employees would be the first target who will have to explain how they got employment.